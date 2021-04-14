Carmen Electra Breaks Instagram's Rules Showering In Only Heels

Trending Stories
Carmen Electra close up
CarmenElectra/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carmen Electra has broken Instagram's no-nudity rules with a very nudie shower in only platform stripper heels. The 48-year-old model and actress got Hump Day off to a very eye-popping start today, posting for her 1.3 million Instagram followers and with a lot more skin on show than some fans might have expected. Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, was all arched back and on a chair as she posted a smoking hot throwback, with the blonde proving mighty popular as she flaunted her iconic and bombshell body. See why below.

'Morning Shower'

Carmen Electra indoors in black
CarmenElectra/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, and best keep the kiddies out the room. Carmen, who saw her daily Pornhub searches last year spike from 1,500 per day to 1.7 million after the ESPN-aired The Last Dance, was definitely proving she can still make a headline. 

The photo showed the Ohio native shot against a black backdrop and on a silver chair as she threw her head back, drenched in water, and took in spray from a shower above. Carmen wore only red platform heels, exposing her chest near fully and seemingly fine with it.

See The Photo Below!

A caption from the star read: "Morning shower," and it didn't take long before fans were asking: "I wonder how the late evening shower would be." Carmen was also told "wow," with the fire emoji out of control. Electra even received a lengthier response, one reading:

"Carmen, that's an iconic picture from you!!! You are very beautiful and your beautiful turquoise blue eyes that reflect the celestial blue in this earthly plane, your fiery and spectacular body ignites in me the passion and desire to possess you," the fan said. Click here for the shot - scroll for more.

Not Her First Hot Shot

Carmen, who actually boasts more Instagram followers than fellow former Baywatch face Pamela Anderson, has been ramping up the sexy shots on IG, but they come as the star focuses on something else. 2020 brought the launch of Carmen's GoGo skincare line, with promos now seeing Electra with her cute, blue-packaged bottles.

“My life has always been GO GO GO, so I wanted to make a brand for a woman (or man) on the move. The GOGO Skin Care System is easy to do even with the busiest schedule," she told New Beauty. See the brand below!

Meaning Behind The Name

Shouting out her celeb contacts and dancer past, Carmen added: "The name was also inspired by all my years as a passionate dancer and one of the songs from my album with Prince was called ‘Go Go Dancer."

Carmen hopping aboard all things beauty sees her joining the likes of established beauty moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus newer faces including reality stars Savannah Chrisley and Angela Simmons, plus 51-year-old music superstar Jennifer Lopez. Carmen has also been shouting out her old Pepsi promos on social media.

