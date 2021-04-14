Joe Biden Approval Rating Holds Steady In New Poll

According to a new poll from Monmouth University, a majority of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's performance in the White House.

In the poll, 54 percent of respondents said they approve of Biden's job performance, while 41 percent said the opposite. Last month, the president's rating stood at 51 percent to 42 percent

The vast majority of Democrats, 95 percent of them, said they approve of the job Biden has done as president. Independent voters were about equally split, with 47 percent approving and 43 percent disapproving of Biden's performance in office.

Unsurprisingly, 88 percent of Republicans said they disapprove of the job Biden has done as commander-in-chief.