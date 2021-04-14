Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Promotes Vaginal Health With Happy Hoo-Ha

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up
KaleyCuoco/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is keeping vaginas healthy with some Happy Hoo-Ha action. The 35-year-old sitcom star, who last year fronted coffee chain Starbucks, today proudly announced she's been snagged by another brand, with her 6.6 million Instagram followers hearing the news first. Posting on Wednesday, the actress was promoting Olly Wellness, with a stunning home snap also including some humor via its caption. Kaley, who was "Happy Inside Out" via a hashtag, was out to keep insides happy and healthy. See how below.

All About The Hoo-Ha

Kaley Cuoco outdoors in pants
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Kaley makes headlines for both her hardcore rope training and, bigger, her acting career - hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant has been renewed for a second season.

Proving her endorsement potential, the blonde updated today smiling and by a window ledge as she wore a simple plaid shirt in pink, with the gorgeous star seen smiling as she rested her head in her hand. A caption opened with Kaley announcing she was "beyond thrilled" with her new gig.

See The Photo!

 

Announcing her "partnership with @ollywellness in support of their #FutureIsFemale line of supplements," Kaley stated the product was "created to address feminine health and wellness. Meet their newest addition - HAPPY HOO-HA!"

"With a name like that, you know it’s gotta be good! These little capsules contain a powerful blend of probiotics to support balanced pH levels."

Kaley, who added that she "fell in love" with the brand some years ago, concluded: "Also you all know I won’t put my name on anything I don’t use or fully believe in! I’m now obsessed - Get yours!!"

Instagram Reacts

See the photo below, plus the reactions.

Kaley, who regularly shouts out brands and makes a point of outlining that she wasn't paid to shout them out, seems to have cherry-picked this one amid what's likely a wait-in-line situation as companies wait to snap her up. "What a perfect name!" one user replied, although others weren't so sure. 

"But its not vegan!!! Uses animal gelatin which is just nowadays unacceptable. Think about it Kaley☹🤔. I know you love animals," one fan wrote. More photos below. 

Celeb Promo

Kaley joins the long list of stars now fronting brands. While A-Listers including Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez boast collabs, the bulk of Hollywood seems all set with promoting companies, from supermodel Bella Hadid and her Dior Beauty deal to singer Ariana Grande fronting luxury label Givenchy. In the 2000s, Angelina Jolie was the face of Louis Vuitton. More recently, fans have enjoyed Kardashian Balmain promos, gymnast Simone Biles fronting Uber Eats, and singer Demi Lovato's deal with clothing giant Fabletics.

