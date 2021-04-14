Kaley Cuoco Promotes Vaginal Health With Happy Hoo-Ha

Kaley Cuoco is keeping vaginas healthy with some Happy Hoo-Ha action. The 35-year-old sitcom star, who last year fronted coffee chain Starbucks, today proudly announced she's been snagged by another brand, with her 6.6 million Instagram followers hearing the news first. Posting on Wednesday, the actress was promoting Olly Wellness, with a stunning home snap also including some humor via its caption. Kaley, who was "Happy Inside Out" via a hashtag, was out to keep insides happy and healthy. See how below.