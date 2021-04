The New York Knicks are one of the most surprising teams in the 2020-21 NBA season. Despite failing to acquire their top targets in the 2020 offseason, they have shown that they are capable of beating any team in the league. As of now, they are sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 28-27 record.

With the improvements shown by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster in the 2021 offseason.