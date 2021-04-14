Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Enjoys Self-Care In Her Birthday Suit

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson's Thigh Gap Requires Strict Safety Warning

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Thrills Straddling Jet Ski In Stringy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Chows Massive KFC In Minuscule Bikini

Colton Underwood Makes Confession About Cassie Randolph After Coming Out As Gay

Colton Underwood with arm around Cassie Randolph
Gettyimages | Eugene Gologursky
Entertainment
Treva Bowdoin

Colton Underwood didn't pretend that his past with Cassie Randolph was nonexistent when he came out as gay during an emotional Good Morning America interview. 

Colton and Cassie's love story had a beginning that initially seemed sort of sweet, for a couple who first met when Colton was dating 30 other women. However, their relationship took a dark turn when they split and Cassie felt the need to file a restraining order against Colton. During his GMA interview, Colton apologized to Cassie and made a confession about how he really feels about her.

Early Signs Of Trouble

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood about to kiss
Shutterstock | 564025

During Season 23 of The Bachelor, Colton, a 29-year-old former professional football player, had to take drastic measures to prove that he wanted to be with Cassie. She eliminated herself from the final three contestants because she wasn't ready to get engaged, but Colton begged and pleaded for her to give him a chance. She left anyway, and Colton jumped a fence after saying that he was "done" with the show. He also told Cassie that he was "not going to stop fighting for you."

Colton ultimately got the girl, but his vow, which some might find romantic, turned out to be a warning sign.

An Ugly Ending

Colton and Cassie dated for less than two years and split in May 2020. If Cassie's allegations about his post-breakup behavior were true, then Colton had taken his promise to fight for her much too far by refusing to move on. She accused him of stalking her and harassing her, and even filed a restraining order against him. She later dropped it, and Colton revealed that they had spoken privately about the matter. 

A few months later, Colton risked making the situation with Cassie worse after he shared intimate details about their split in his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV. Cassie was upset that he did not seek her approval over the chapter about their breakup.

Colton Apologizes To His Ex

During his Good Morning America interview, Colton apologized for the way he treated Cassie. 

"I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices," he said. 

When Robin Roberts asked Colton if he had been in love with Cassie, he didn't hesitate before saying "Yes." He said that his feelings for her made it more confusing as he struggled with accepting his sexual orientation. 

"That only made it harder and more confusing for me," he said. "If I'm being very honest, I loved everything about her and it's hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on."

Will Cassie Respond To Colton's Confession And Apology?

Insiders have said that Cassie just wants to leave her past with Colton in the past. In the wake of the book drama, she allegedly stated that she was not going to comment on him anymore. 

Cassie also complained about Colton trying to "monetize" their breakup, so she has a reason for maintaining her silence in the wake of his decision to come out on television. According to TMZ, Colton is filming a Netflix series that will focus on his life as a gay man. If Cassie doesn't want to be part of that narrative, she may decide not to say anything. 

Colton's claim that he was in love with Cassie also rubbed some GMA viewers the wrong way, and she might NOT appreciate what he had to say, either.

"Colton Underwood stalked Cassie Randolph for months, put a tracking device on her car, stood outside her apt at 2 am, and sent harassing text messages to her, her family, & her friends (according to her restraining order filing)," tweeted Insider reporter Kat Tenbarge. "That’s not being in love and making bad choices."
 

Latest Headlines

Anthony Fauci Accuses Tucker Carlson Of Spreading 'Crazy Conspiracy Theory'

April 14, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1011 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

April 14, 2021

Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

April 14, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gobbles Gummy Bears In Gold Shorts

April 14, 2021

Larsa Pippen Suns Her Buns In Stringy Bikini

April 14, 2021

Lindsay Arnold Responds To C-Section Scar Questions With Bikini Pic

April 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.