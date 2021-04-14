Colton Underwood Makes Confession About Cassie Randolph After Coming Out As Gay

Insiders have said that Cassie just wants to leave her past with Colton in the past. In the wake of the book drama, she allegedly stated that she was not going to comment on him anymore.

Cassie also complained about Colton trying to "monetize" their breakup, so she has a reason for maintaining her silence in the wake of his decision to come out on television. According to TMZ, Colton is filming a Netflix series that will focus on his life as a gay man. If Cassie doesn't want to be part of that narrative, she may decide not to say anything.

Colton's claim that he was in love with Cassie also rubbed some GMA viewers the wrong way, and she might NOT appreciate what he had to say, either.

"Colton Underwood stalked Cassie Randolph for months, put a tracking device on her car, stood outside her apt at 2 am, and sent harassing text messages to her, her family, & her friends (according to her restraining order filing)," tweeted Insider reporter Kat Tenbarge. "That’s not being in love and making bad choices."

