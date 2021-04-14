Colton Underwood Makes Confession About Cassie Randolph After Coming Out As Gay

Colton Underwood didn't pretend that his past with Cassie Randolph was nonexistent when he came out as gay during an emotional Good Morning America interview.
Colton and Cassie's love story had a beginning that initially seemed sort of sweet, for a couple who first met when Colton was dating 30 other women. However, their relationship took a dark turn when they split and Cassie felt the need to file a restraining order against Colton. During his GMA interview, Colton apologized to Cassie and made a confession about how he really feels about her.