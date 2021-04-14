Larsa Pippen Suns Her Buns In Stringy Bikini

Larsa Pippen is showing off her stringy bikini and massive space buns while catching the sun as a newly-single woman. The 46-year-old reality star, fresh from ending her relationship with 24-year-old married NBA player Malik Beasley, has been hitting up Caribbean beaches for some rays and relaxation, with the mom of four's 2 million Instagram followers getting invited along for the ride. Posting her jaw-dropping bikini body, Larsa threw in fun hair and plenty of Chanel, and fans don't have a bad thing to say. See why below.