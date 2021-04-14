Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson's Thigh Gap Requires Strict Safety Warning

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Thrills Straddling Jet Ski In Stringy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Chows Massive KFC In Minuscule Bikini

Celebrities

Kate Beckinsale Works Out In Tiny Pink Shorts And A White Sports Bra As Her Cat Licks Her Easter Treats

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unbuttoned Swallowing Morning Magic O's

Larsa Pippen Suns Her Buns In Stringy Bikini

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is showing off her stringy bikini and massive space buns while catching the sun as a newly-single woman. The 46-year-old reality star, fresh from ending her relationship with 24-year-old married NBA player Malik Beasley, has been hitting up Caribbean beaches for some rays and relaxation, with the mom of four's 2 million Instagram followers getting invited along for the ride. Posting her jaw-dropping bikini body, Larsa threw in fun hair and plenty of Chanel, and fans don't have a bad thing to say. See why below.

It's Always Bikini Season

Larsa Pippen indoors in a dress
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, ones that showed off the Larsa Marie jewelry founder's love of designer brands, although Larsa has not stopped influencing for affordable clothing label Pretty Little Thing while on vacation.

The photo showed the former Real Housewives of Miami star shot against ocean waters and distant greenery, with Larsa looking sensational in the tiniest of black string bikinis bearing a white Chanel logo. Larsa, all mean shades, had kept up with trends via her space buns hair, with the star also wearing a slinky necklace.

See The Bikini Below!

Larsa, bronzing her body as she stood on the beach, took to her caption to keep things interactive. The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen wrote: "Where's your favorite destination?" Fans, who sometimes don't notice the captions to Larsa's body snaps, have been responding. "Israel," one replied, with another saying they're happy in Bora Bora. 

The photos come as Larsa ends a five-month relationship with married Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik, whose wife Montana Yao filed for divorce after hand-holding photos of Larsa and Malik first appeared last fall. See more photos after the snap.

Focusing On Her Businesses

Larsa seems unfussed amid the split,with a source even reporting that she's busy and focused on her businesses. In 2020, Larsa launched both Larsa Pippen Fitness and her high-end jewelry brand.

"Larsa invested in a digital fitness brand called Tonal and just made a lot of money. She bought a new Ferrari to celebrate and is focused on her businesses," the source stated. Larsa also continues to influence for PLT, a brand she signed a six-figure deal with last year. More photos below.

Defending Relationship

Larsa, who is still legally married to Scottie, but filed for divorce in 2018, opened up on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast during her romance with Malik. 

"I know a lot of people that are married and exiting," she said. "They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn’t thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute googling their situation, it wasn’t the ideal situation, way before me." Larsa claims that Montana Yao and Malik were already separated when she commenced her relationship with the basketball player.

Latest Headlines

Lindsay Arnold Responds To C-Section Scar Questions With Bikini Pic

April 14, 2021

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Bring Kevin Love Back For Three Players In Proposed Trade With Cavaliers

April 14, 2021

Kelly Ripa All Smiles With New Tuesday Dressing Rule

April 13, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unbuttoned Swallowing Morning Magic O's

April 13, 2021

Demi Rose Enjoys Self-Care In Her Birthday Suit

April 13, 2021

Sommer Ray Chows Massive KFC In Minuscule Bikini

April 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.