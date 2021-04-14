Lindsay Arnold Responds To C-Section Scar Questions With Bikini Pic

In response to the solo shot, one of the professional dancer's IG followers suggested that she was digitally erasing her C-section scar. Lindsay fired back with a perfectly reasonable explanation for its absence.

"I would NEVER photoshop it out of anything and it is actually so low you cannot even seen it in a bikini," she wrote. "Crazy what doctors can do these days! It's not faded yet or invisible it's very much there just lower than my bikini line."

In the follow-up photo below, Lindsay proved that she was telling the truth by rocking the same bikini with her bottoms pulled down a bit lower to show off her slender scar.