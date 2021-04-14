Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Demi Rose Thrills Straddling Jet Ski In Stringy Bikini

Jessica Simpson's Thigh Gap Requires Strict Safety Warning

Kate Beckinsale Works Out In Tiny Pink Shorts And A White Sports Bra As Her Cat Licks Her Easter Treats

Sommer Ray Chows Massive KFC In Minuscule Bikini

NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Be Traded To Pelicans For Package Centered On Lonzo Ball In 2021 Offseason

Lindsay Arnold Responds To C-Section Scar Questions With Bikini Pic

Lindsay Arnold smiling
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Lindsay Arnold has a message for the mommy shamers who think that she's ashamed of her C-section scar. When the 27-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro learned that some ill-mannered Instagrammers were spreading a baseless conspiracy theory suggesting that she was trying to hide the mark on her lower abdomen, she quickly shut them down by proudly showing it off. Her photographic Instagram clapback also showcased her incredible post-birth bounce back, so the haters had nothing to work with. Instead of more mean-spirited speculative comments, Lindsay received an outpouring of love and support.  

Lindsay Was Accused Of Digitally Altering Her Photos

Scroll down a bit to check out Lindsay confidently baring the scar on her belly. 

In the caption of her Instagram post, the mother of one revealed that some of her followers had accused her of photoshopping a few of the pics that she recently shared on the app. They included a number of bikini photos snapped during Lindsay's beach vacation with her husband, Sam Cusick, and the couple's 5-month-old daughter, Sage. In a family photo and a solo snapshot, Lindsay was pictured wearing low-rise bottoms, but her C-section scar was still not visible. 

Lindsay Explains The Scar's Absence

Lindsay Arnold wearing a red bikini
Instagram | Lindsay Arnold

In response to the solo shot, one of the professional dancer's IG followers suggested that she was digitally erasing her C-section scar. Lindsay fired back with a perfectly reasonable explanation for its absence. 

"I would NEVER photoshop it out of anything and it is actually so low you cannot even seen it in a bikini," she wrote. "Crazy what doctors can do these days! It's not faded yet or invisible it's very much there just lower than my bikini line."

In the follow-up photo below, Lindsay proved that she was telling the truth by rocking the same bikini with her bottoms pulled down a bit lower to show off her slender scar.

Lindsay Celebrates Her Scar

 

In the caption of the above post, Lindsay described her C-section scar as "my favorite part of my body."

"I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it's so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?!" she wrote. "I mean come on how incredible is that?!"

Lindsay also expressed amazement that the doctors were able to perform her C-section low enough that her scar can be hidden by her hip-hugging swimsuit bottoms. 

Lindsay Confessed That She Was Scared Of Having A C-Section

Shortly after Sage was born, Lindsay shared some details about her baby girl's birth. According to the Season 25 DWTS champ, Sage was a breech baby and progressing quickly, so the first-time mom didn't have much time to mentally prepare for her C-section. Lindsay confessed that she was "terrified" when she learned that she would be unable to give birth vaginally. To make things worse, she didn't know anyone who had undergone a C-section before, so she "felt very alone and scared."

Luckily, the procedure went smoothly, and now Lindsay's fans are celebrating her C-section scar right along with her.

"Damn girl! I wish I looked that good after my 2 c-sections! Rock that scar!" read one response to her bikini pic.

"I love my c-section scar too!!!!" another admirer wrote. "Our bodies are seriously incredible!!!!!!"

