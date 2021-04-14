Lindsay Arnold Responds To C-Section Scar Questions With Bikini Pic

Lindsay Arnold has a message for the mommy shamers who think that she's ashamed of her C-section scar. When the 27-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro learned that some ill-mannered Instagrammers were spreading a baseless conspiracy theory suggesting that she was trying to hide the mark on her lower abdomen, she quickly shut them down by proudly showing it off. Her photographic Instagram clapback also showcased her incredible post-birth bounce back, so the haters had nothing to work with. Instead of more mean-spirited speculative comments, Lindsay received an outpouring of love and support.