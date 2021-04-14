NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Bring Kevin Love Back For Three Players In Proposed Trade With Cavaliers

Since the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers gave Love a massive contract extension with the hope that he could lead the team back to title contention.

Unfortunately, Love failed to live up to expectations as the face of the franchise. With the team likely heading into another huge disappointment, most people believe that the Cavaliers are better off trading him for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.