Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unbuttoned Swallowing Morning Magic O's

Scroll for the video. Nastia, who influences for Magic Spoon on a semi-regular basis, opened filming herself inside her kitchen and by her counters, of course, surrounded by the product she was promoting. The five-time Olympic medalist told her 1 million followers: "Think about it this way, when you are buying a protein bar, you don't expect it to be a dollar, like a candy bar."

"Basically, all of the really great stuff, instead of the sugar and the junk that normal cereal has...," she continued, outlining the 12g protein per serving.