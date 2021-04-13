Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unbuttoned Swallowing Morning Magic O's

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is downing her breakfast Magic O's and doing it in an unbuttoned shirt. The 31-year-old former athlete, popular enough with her influencing to be snapped up by both Facebook App and Pottery Barn this year, today kicked off Tuesday to a very healthy start, promoting Magic Spoon cereal from her Dallas, TX home and reminding fans that a slightly high price tag is still worth it. Nastia admitted that $9 a box is a little costly, but she made her point, even swallowing the high-protein breakfast cereal. Check it out below.