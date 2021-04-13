Demi Rose Enjoys Self-Care In Her Birthday Suit

Demi Rose is doing her self-care in the buff today. The 26-year-old Britsh model and social media sensation needed zero clothes to ensure Tuesday was spent with a little R&R, with stories posted for Demi's 16.2 million Instagram followers sharing a very revealing indoor lounging session. Demi, whose updates these days largely come outdoors as she posts from her new Ibiza, Spain home, was here inside and on what could have passed as a tanning bed, although Rose tends to get her rays the natural way. Check it out below.