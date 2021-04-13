Salma Hayek Delivers Killer Threesome In Tight Pants

Salma Hayek is quite literally delivering a "killer threesome," and she's doing it with edgy arm tattoos and in tight pants. The 54-year-old actress, this year gearing up for multiple movie releases, dedicated her Tuesday Instagram update to one of them, posting a fierce promo shot for upcoming flick The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Salma, followed by 17.7 million, was all guns blazing and bad girl vibes as she posed with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, and Instagram is loving it. See why below.