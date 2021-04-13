Salma Hayek Delivers Killer Threesome In Tight Pants

The tight pants shot, one that follows a parking lot selfie as Salma snapped herself from the set, came with only hashtags and IG handle shout-outs for its caption.

"#hitmanswifesbodyguard," Salma wrote, also tagging the movie, production, and her co-stars. The post clocked Salma over 50,000 likes in just one hour, with fans saying: "We are really looking forward to it, it will be very interesting and cool."

"Salma is the main star of this one," another added, with Hayek also told: "You look super cute!" See more photos after the shot.