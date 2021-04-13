The highly-anticipated third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier appears to be in jeopardy after the two continued their feud via Twitter on Monday. The two are scheduled to fight for the third time at UFC 264 on July 10, but McGregor tweeted on Monday that the fight is off while calling Poirier an "inbred hillbilly." The dispute originated over a $500,000 donation McGregor pledged to make to Poirier's foundation before their fight at UFC 257, but the payment allegedly was never made.