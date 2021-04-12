Britney Spears Delivers Strict Warning In Bikini Sunbathe

Britney Spears is delivering warnings while bronzing her killer body poolside in a bikini. The 39-year-old pop icon, largely making headlines of late for both her COVID vaccine and reaction to Framing Britney Spears documentary, was, this weekend, back in her skimpy swimwear as she filmed 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari. Spears, who appeared on the personal trainer's Instagram as he prepped for a shirtless pool dive, warned her boyfriend that the sun was about to "die." Check out the big splash and Britney's bikini peep below.