Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Delivers Strict Warning In Bikini Sunbathe

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Grabs You Groceries In Apple Bottom Shorts

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders' Fishnet Shower Leaves Fans Speechless

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Four-Team Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Warriors In 2021 Offseason

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Thrills Straddling Jet Ski In Stringy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Kemba Walker & Tristan Thompson For Zubac, Beverley & Kennard In Proposed Blockbuster

Britney Spears Delivers Strict Warning In Bikini Sunbathe

Britney Spears close up
BritneySpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is delivering warnings while bronzing her killer body poolside in a bikini. The 39-year-old pop icon, largely making headlines of late for both her COVID vaccine and reaction to Framing Britney Spears documentary, was, this weekend, back in her skimpy swimwear as she filmed 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari. Spears, who appeared on the personal trainer's Instagram as he prepped for a shirtless pool dive, warned her boyfriend that the sun was about to "die." Check out the big splash and Britney's bikini peep below. 

Easy-Going Weekend

Britney Spears smiles in shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one that also included personal trainer Sam's super-healthy outdoor dinner. He was all steak for the protein, with the results clearly visible as he flaunted his shredded muscles before plunging into Britney's L.A. pool. 

The video, which largely focused on Sam, showed him padding around the pool in only swim trunks, with Britney heard warning that sun was about to "die." Sam didn't hear "Toxic" singer Britney, who repeated herself, with the footage then swinging to just about see Britney's sunbathing as she chilled on a lounger.

See The Princess Of Pop Poolside!

Britney, who has not been posting much bikini action of late, has not, however, been depriving fans of content. While 2020 brought the singer in flower crowns and floral crop tops for photography project "Project Rose," 2021 has ushered in "RED," an era bringing the Grammy winner all edgy and in sheer black shirts and pantyhose looks. 

"RED 💋🌹💄 !!!! PS … the project PINK will be revealed next week 🌸 !!!! Last pic is the original 📸 !!!" Britney wrote on March 29. See the pool action after the "RED" shot.

Revealing Her Inspirations

SamAsghari/Instagram

Britney is fresh from a headline-making Instagram post that saw her list the seven women she's found the most inspiring. Alongside 30-year-old sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the mom of two listed celebrities including actresses Sharon Stone and Natalie Portman, plus singer Miley Cyrus and her 21-year-old sister Noah Cyrus.

"These are the women that have truly inspired my life 🌹⭐️👑 !!!! Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me," Britney wrote, adding that social media helps us "connect."

See more photos below.

See Her COVID Vaccine!

Spears, who made 2020 pandemic headlines for offering to pay for food and diapers during the first wave, is now making headlines for confirming she "felt nothing" after receiving her COVID vaccine. A video showed the blonde smiling after getting her vaccine and holding a water bottle as she was accompanied by boyfriend Sam.

"Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉 …. Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!!" the caption read. Britney has since updated to tease a return to "Project Rose."

Latest Headlines

Why Sebastian Stan Shared A Pic Of His Bare Butt

April 13, 2021

Gymnast Aly Raisman Watches Her Cucumbers Grow

April 12, 2021

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Armpit Hair In Mini Dress

April 12, 2021

Iggy Azalea Grabs You Groceries In Apple Bottom Shorts

April 12, 2021

Anthony Fauci Warns Of 'Breakthrough Infections' After Vaccination

April 12, 2021

'No Evidence' To Support Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Accusations, Journalist Says

April 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.