Sebastian Stan sent his fans into a frenzy by sharing a risqué photo on his Instagram page. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star had his backside bared, and Bucky Barnes had a perfectly good reason for helping his followers kick their Monday blues in the butt by showing off his buns of steel.

Sebastian, 38, was pictured standing in the middle of a deserted street at night. Strings of star-shaped lights hung over his head, and there appeared to be a few headlights in the distance.