Gymnast Aly Raisman Watches Her Cucumbers Grow

Aly Raisman close up
AlyRaisman/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is all cucumbers, melons, and more today. The 26-year-old former athlete, big-time known for her green thumb, has been flaunting the very beginning of what's set to be a home-grown summer, with Aly's 2.1 million Instagram followers today getting an update on her seedlings situation. Aly, who admitted mucking 2020 up by planting her seeds too early, seemed to have nailed it this time around, with Monday seeing the flexible sensation flexing her gardening muscles. Aly even earned herself a little top-up cash for posting. Check it out below. 

Green Thumb

Aly Raisman in spandex
AlyRaisman/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Aly, who fronts AeroGarden alongside mega-brands Amazon and Aerie, with whom she boasts a new OFFLINE collection, had updated with low-key snaps. The opening photo showed the former "Fierce Five" captain smiling as blue-eyed dog Mylo partly covered her face, with the indoor setup very much showing the gymnast knows what she's doing.

Hanging lights over rows of Aly's gardening were seen as the star wore a simple sweater, with a swipe to the right better showing off her cucumbers, melons, broccoli, and flowers.

See The Photos!

Aly, who is the envy of every wannabe gardener around, then took to her caption, opening:

"I planted different types of lettuce, cucumbers, melons, broccoli & flowers from seed using my @officialaerogarden I transplanted a few things outside but most plants need warmer weather so they’re still inside."

Aly added that crappy Boston weather, something she called "inconsistent," had prevented her from starting planting anything outdoors, but she did call watching the lights work "amazing." See more photos after the snaps, where you can swipe right for the gallery. 

Scroll For More Photos!

Aly proved every inch the perfect brand ambassador, name-dropping the brand she fronts and adding: "Seeds germinate faster with the aerogarden than they would outside! It’s so fun to see. What are you planning on growing this gardening season?"

Fans, who are growing multicolor carrots, strawberries, thyme, and plenty more, have been replying, with users also commenting on 2020-acquired pooch Mylo - he's quite the popular one, having even made headlines for enjoying a doggy date with MCU actor Chris Evans last year. More photos below.

What's The Pay?

Aly didn't #ad her post. The disclaimer required by Instagram for promotional activity doesn't appear necessary when the promo agenda is clear or a partner status is in place. Pay on the platform correlates with following, something that know-alls at Vox have offered potential figures for.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

