Lourdes Leon posed for a selfie with Madonna, and the resemblance between the mother and daughter was uncanny. However, it was the presence of body hair in the pic that got some netizens all worked up.

Madonna, 62, shared the photo of herself and her look-alike daughter on her Instagram page over the weekend. Lourdes, 24, was shown holding a phone up to snap a selfie with her mother. When she raised her arm up, she revealed that she was rocking a generous amount of armpit hair.