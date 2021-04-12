NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Kemba Walker & Tristan Thompson For Zubac, Beverley & Kennard In Proposed Blockbuster

Since the 2020 offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers have been active on the market, searching for a starting-caliber point guard. They may have successfully acquired Rajon Rondo before the 2021 trade deadline, but unless he can regularly summon Playoff Rondo, he's not considered as the perfect solution to their backcourt problem.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Clippers are still expected to find a floor general that would complement their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.