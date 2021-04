However, if they wouldn't demand much in return for the veteran point guard, there would surely be teams who would take a chance on Wall in the 2021 offseason. According to Michael Balko of NBA Analysis Network, one of the potential suitors of Wall on the trade market is the Boston Celtics. If they suffer an early playoff exit this season, the Celtics are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum and Brown may have blossomed into All-Star caliber players but as of now, the Celtics obviously need more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title.