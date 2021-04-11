Inanna Sarkis Wants Wings After Victoria's Secret Lingerie Pics

Inanna Sarkis is campaigning for a pair of angel wings after looking devilishly divine in black lingerie. The 27-year-old Canadian actress and YouTuber gained some additional fame when she was cast in the first two After films, which were based on the series of angst-filled young adult romance novels penned by Anna Todd. Now, Inanna is angling for a new gig as a Victoria's Secret Angel, even though L'Officiel has suggested that the lingerie brand's "bombshell beauty standards" are falling out of fashion as women embrace brands that promote inclusivity.