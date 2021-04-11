Inanna Sarkis Wants Wings After Victoria's Secret Lingerie Pics

Scroll on down to see Inanna proving that she can pose just as perfectly as some of the most popular brunette VS Angels, who include the likes of Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show may be a relic of the past, but in her latest Instagram update, Inanna looked more than ready to rock the runway in the black lingerie set that she had on. She wore a bra with molded cups for flattering shaping. Her matching panties featured rhinestone accents on the side bands, along with branding in bold black lettering.