Nancy Pelosi Won't Call On Matt Gaetz To Resign

In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi discussed the allegations against Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz, a loyal ally of former President Donald Trump, is being accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, claiming to be a victim of an extortion plot.

Speaking with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, Pelosi refused to call for Gaetz's resignation and argued that Republicans should take care of the situation.