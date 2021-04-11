According to a new The Economist/YouGov poll, Americans who reject vaccines are more likely to believe it's safe to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic than those who are in favor of vaccines.

In the poll, 29 percent of respondents who have already been vaccinated said they believe it is safe for them to travel within the United States. Conversely, 51 percent of those who do not plan to get vaccinated said they think it is safe for them to travel.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only fully vaccinated Americans should travel.