On Saturday evening, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro ripped into President Joe Biden and argued that the United States is in danger of becoming a "fascist state" under his leadership.

Pirro slammed Biden for wanting to pass gun control measures, saying that his "official position on the right to bear arms puts us in peril of becoming a fascist state," according to Mediaite.

The Justice with Judge Jeanine host's remarks come as the Biden White House readies to impose various gun control measures.