Donald Trump Reportedly Rips Into 'Dumb Son Of A B*tch Mitch McConnell'

Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speak at a rally.
Gettyimages | Bryan Woolston
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

During a gathering at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, former President Donald Trump reportedly ripped into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Speaking before members of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Trump slammed McConnell for refusing to endorse his conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, according to The Hill.

The former president maintains that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 election thanks to voter fraud. 

There is still no evidence of widespread irregularities in the 2020 race, however, and dozens of lawsuits filed on behalf of the Trump campaign have been rejected by the courts. 

'Dumb Son Of A B*tch'

Trump reportedly referred to the Kentucky senator as a "dumb son of a b*tch" and claimed that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer would have fought for Biden if the roles were reversed.

"If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a b*tch Mitch McConnell, they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it."

"I hired his wife. Did he ever say thank you?" Trump allegedly added, referring to McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as transportation secretary in the Trump administration. 

Trump Vs. McConnell 

During Trump's presidency, McConnell strongly supported the administration's agenda and most of its key policies. He even opposed the efforts to impeach Trump.

The relationship between the two men took a turn for the worse following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, when McConnell accused Trump of inciting violence.

At the time, McConnell explicitly said that Trump is to blame for the riots, even though he did not vote to convict him on a charge of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government. 

Trump Took Issue With McConnell's Behavior

In February, Trump issued a blistering statement, slamming McConnell as a "political hack."

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," the former commander-in-chief said at the time, per Deadline.

"He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," he added.

Trump 2024

Trump has indicated that he wants to keep the Republican Party under his control, endorsing lawmakers and governors who supported him and blasting those who did not.

Trump will probably run for the presidency again in 2024, according to his final White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

As The Inquisitr reported, in an interview earlier this week, Meadows said that friends and allies are encouraging Trump to run and noted that he "would put the odds at better than 50-50 that he runs again."

