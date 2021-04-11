Donald Trump Reportedly Rips Into 'Dumb Son Of A B*tch Mitch McConnell'

During a gathering at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, former President Donald Trump reportedly ripped into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Speaking before members of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Trump slammed McConnell for refusing to endorse his conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, according to The Hill.

The former president maintains that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 election thanks to voter fraud.

There is still no evidence of widespread irregularities in the 2020 race, however, and dozens of lawsuits filed on behalf of the Trump campaign have been rejected by the courts.