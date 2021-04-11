NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Could Form Blazers' 'Big Three' With Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum In 2021 Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, despite having the explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Trail Blazers are still currently not viewed on the same level as other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, and the Phoenix Suns.
If they suffer another huge disappointment, the Trail Blazers are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster in the 2021 offseason.