NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Could Form Blazers' 'Big Three' With Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum In 2021 Offseason

As of now, the Pacers haven't shown any sign that they are planning to move Sabonis in the 2021 offseason but with the logjam in their frontcourt, there remains a possibility for him to be moved to another team, especially if they are presented with an intriguing offer. By sending him to Portland, they wouldn't only be acquiring young players and future first-rounders, but they would also be adding a player who could be a much better frontcourt partner for Myles Turner in Covington.

"The idea behind this scenario for the Pacers is that Robert Covington would slot in alongside Myles Turner in the frontcourt to maximize the impact of their defense," Patuto wrote. "Covington is a wing that provides legitimate interior impact in addition to his on-ball impact out in space. There would be a switch-everything potential to this group while on the other end, Indiana’s offense would have the potential to space the floor from each position on the court."