NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Terry Rozier For Package Centered On Kyle Kuzma In Proposed Trade

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but rumors have already started to swirl around Dennis Schroder and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schroder may remain committed to helping the Lakers defend their title this year but as of now, he hasn't given them any assurance that he's planning to re-sign with them in the 2021 free agency.

The Lakers may be in a position to give Schroder a decent contract but if he receives a much better offer somewhere else, it is highly likely for him to leave Los Angeles this summer.