NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Terry Rozier For Package Centered On Kyle Kuzma In Proposed Trade

Terry Rozier running the Hornets' offense
Gettyimages | Sean M. Haffey
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but rumors have already started to swirl around Dennis Schroder and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schroder may remain committed to helping the Lakers defend their title this year but as of now, he hasn't given them any assurance that he's planning to re-sign with them in the 2021 free agency.

The Lakers may be in a position to give Schroder a decent contract but if he receives a much better offer somewhere else, it is highly likely for him to leave Los Angeles this summer.

Lakers Could Target Terry Rozier As Dennis Schroder's Replacement

Terry Rozier shooting the ball
Gettyimages | Matthew Stockman

If they fail to bring him back, the Lakers are expected to find an immediate replacement for him in the 2021 offseason. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, one of the most intriguing trade targets for the Lakers this summer is Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets haven't given a strong indication that they are planning to trade Rozier but with the presence of Devonte' Graham and LaMelo Ball on their roster, there remains a possibility for them to move him, especially if the right deal comes along.

Proposed Lakers' Trade Package To Acquire Terry Rozier

In his article, Siegel discussed an interesting trade scenario that would enable the Lakers to acquire Rozier from the Hornets in the 2021 offseason. In the proposed deal, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Rozier and PJ Washington.

If the trade becomes a reality, Siegel believes that it would help both the Lakers and the Hornets in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.nm   

 Terry Rozier Would Be An Upgrade Over Dennis Schroder

Trading two essential members of their rotation in Kuzma and Harrell would undeniably be a tough decision for the Lakers, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Rozier's caliber. Rozier would be an upgrade over Schroder at the Lakers' starting point guard position. Compared to Schroder, he's a much better scorer and floor-spacer

This season, Rozier is averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Hornets Would Make The Trade

The proposed trade deal would also make a lot of sense for the Hornets. Trading Rozier to the Lakers wouldn't only allow them to give more playing time to Ball and Graham, but it would also enable them to add two quality frontcourt reinforcements in Kuzma and Harrell.

"Adding these two guys to their frontcourt, along with a handful of draft compensation could definitely be beneficial to the Hornets. With LaMelo Ball being a young star that he is, as well as the Hornets likely to bring back Devonte’ Graham, they can get away with trading away Terry Rozier as long as they are upgrading their frontcourt."

