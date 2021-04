Scroll for the photo. Demi, who has been updating from her "Ibiza Magic Island" base in Spain, may well have hit local waters, although the model is also partial to throwbacks. The stunning snap showed the Pretty Little Thing ambassador flaunting her super-shapely rear, tiny 24-inch waist, and golden tan while straddling a blue, black, and white jet-ski.

Seemingly having the ocean to herself, Demi stood confidently with closed eyes while in a micro, tiny, and neon yellow bikini, one that was 100% thong.