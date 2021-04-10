Trending Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Mind-Blowing With Stringy Bikini 360 After Baby

Emily Ratajkowski close up
EmilyRatajkowski/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski just snagged a quarter of a million views in 15 minutes for a full 360 in a minuscule stringy bikini, this just over a month after she welcomed son Sylvester. The 29-year-old supermodel, now getting told she "SNAPPED" by fans, updated her Instagram with a jaw-dropping bikini selfie from her bedroom, one promoting her Inamorata swim line and very much proving she's blessed from above. Sending out zero sign that she ever gave birth, EmRata showed off rock-hard abs, her insane cleavage, and the celeb likes are coming in fast. 

Snapped Right Back

Scroll for the video. Emily made headlines on March 11, 2021 for confirming she'd safely welcomed her first son, shared with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard. Sylvester had arrived on March 8, with Ratajowski calling it "the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

The video came with a swipe-right after Emily had snapped herself in a skin-tight, giraffe-print swimsuit, one that was already highlighting a very slim waistline. Next came one heck of a bikini show-off. See it below.

Scroll For The Video!

Parading her famous apple bottom and teeny-tiny waist, Emily then re-appeared, still in selfie mode, flaunting rock-hard abs and little in the way of baby weight as she wore the same fabrics, but in a far tinier bikini. The stringy two-piece came with the London-born star turning around, examining her swimwear, and opting out of a caption, bar three giraffe emoji and a shout-out to her 2017-founded brand.

Jaws are on the floor in the comments section. "Girl, how can you have that body after a baby?" currently tops comments.

Celeb Likes Pouring In

The comment had come from social media sensation and fashion queen Chiara Ferragni, who also returned to leave Emily a fire emoji. Also leaving likes were 41-year-old reality star Kourtney Kardashian, plus her 25-year-old sister Kendall Jenner - EmRata regularly appears in promos for Kourtney's 2019-founded Poosh brand.

Emily had made major headlines for announcing her pregnancy via Vogue, but it was the star revealing she'd be letting her baby pick its own gender that proved the real talking point. See it after the breast-feeding shot.

Letting Baby Pick Own Gender

Speaking about her future baby, Emily stated: “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’

 “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then."

“Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who - rather than what - is growing inside my belly," she added.

