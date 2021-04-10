Sommer Ray's Backside Grabbed In Stringy Vacation Bikini

Scroll for the video. Sommer, who rarely comes without something skimpy, had gone for her classic bikini, opting for a summery floral pattern and definitely making it a thong affair. The star, dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018, is clearly proving the moniker rings true in 2021.

The video, seeing Ray with a girlfriend and prepping for the pool, showed her cheekily grabbing her pal's behind, with a right back atcha then coming as Sommer's backside, pretty bare, got a grab.