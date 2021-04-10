Trending Stories
Sommer Ray's Backside Grabbed In Stringy Vacation Bikini

Sommer Ray in bikini shower
SommerRay/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray is getting her famous apple bottom grabbed and it's been caught on camera. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation actually kept her booty grab so relevant this weekend, it got reposted by 30-year-old rapper Iggy Azalea - unsurprising, given that Sommer was bopping around to the Aussie's latest "Sip It" track. Sommer is currently jetted out from L.A. and on vacation, where both her 26 million Instagram and 10.4 million TikTok followers have been getting bikini action. Check it out below.  

Vacay Vibes

Sommer Ray outdoors in jeans
SommerRay/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Sommer, who rarely comes without something skimpy, had gone for her classic bikini, opting for a summery floral pattern and definitely making it a thong affair. The star, dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018, is clearly proving the moniker rings true in 2021.

The video, seeing Ray with a girlfriend and prepping for the pool, showed her cheekily grabbing her pal's behind, with a right back atcha then coming as Sommer's backside, pretty bare, got a grab.

See The Video!

How It All Started

Sommer, who now runs a bonafide empire with her Sommer Ray's Shop, has opened up on her humble beginnings as a social media star. Speaking to Forbes, she revealed it all started with wanting to be like her sister.

“She had a friend, who was a photographer, who would come over and do photo shoots with her. She started shooting me when I was 15. I was doing very mature photos for my age. I’ve always been more expressive, in a sexual way." 

More below.

Body Like A Ferrari

Ray added: "But that doesn’t mean that I’m like that as a person." Sommer, who has made 2021 headlines for opening up on her brief romance with rapper Machine Gun Kelly - and accusing him of cheating on her with actress Megan Fox - also touched on her muscle machine of a body, one she jokingly likened to a high-end sports vehicle.

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it."

