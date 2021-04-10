Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Four-Team Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Warriors In 2021 Offseason

Karl-Anthony Towns trying to score
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but several crazy trade ideas that could possibly happen in the 2021 offseason have already started to surface in the league. These include a four-team blockbuster trade that would send All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the Golden State Warriors. In the proposed trade scenario by Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors would get Towns and two future second-round picks, the Minnesota Timberwolves would receive Al Horford, James Wiseman, three first-round picks, and two second-round picks, the San Antonio Spurs would acquire Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall, and the Thunder would obtain a future first-round pick.

Warriors Finally Acquire Their Fourth Superstar

Karl-Anthony Towns shooting the ball
Gettyimages | Hannah Foslien

Though it would cost them a plethora of precious trade assets, the potential deal would make a lot of sense for the Warriors. The arrival of Towns in Golden State would enable them to fulfill their dream of adding a fourth superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green carry reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Towns would provide a major upgrade at the Warriors' starting center position, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a floor-spacer. This season, Towns is averaging 24.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Karl-Anthony Towns Would Welcome A Trade To Golden State

As of now, Towns is yet to officially demand a trade from the Timberwolves but with the team likely heading into another huge disappointment, it may only be a matter of time before he follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Minnesota. Though he's less likely to be the main guy in Golden State, Towns would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Warriors.

Joining forces with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Bay Area would give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title next season.

Timberwolves Get Ready For Another Rebuild

The proposed trade deal would also be beneficial for the Timberwolves, especially if they decide to undergo another rebuild. By sending Towns to Golden State, they would be receiving a plethora of future draft assets that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster.

Meanwhile, Wiseman would give the Timberwolves an immediate replacement for Towns in their frontcourt as their center of the future. While trying to find him a new home, Horford could serve as a mentor for Wiseman and the Timberwolves' young core.

Why The Spurs And The Thunder Would Make The Trade

Participating in the four-team blockbuster would also make a lot of sense for the Spurs and the Thunder. For the Spurs, they would be getting two young and talented wingmen in Wiggins and Paschall. Wiggins may have through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, but playing under Gregg Popovich could help him return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Meanwhile, the Thunder would also end up as a winner in the hypothetical blockbuster deal. Aside from successfully dumping Horford's massive salary, they would also be adding another first-rounder to their growing collections of future draft picks.

