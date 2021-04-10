NBA Rumors: Four-Team Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Warriors In 2021 Offseason

Though it would cost them a plethora of precious trade assets, the potential deal would make a lot of sense for the Warriors. The arrival of Towns in Golden State would enable them to fulfill their dream of adding a fourth superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green carry reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Towns would provide a major upgrade at the Warriors' starting center position, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a floor-spacer. This season, Towns is averaging 24.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.