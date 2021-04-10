NBA Rumors: Four-Team Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Warriors In 2021 Offseason

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but several crazy trade ideas that could possibly happen in the 2021 offseason have already started to surface in the league. These include a four-team blockbuster trade that would send All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the Golden State Warriors. In the proposed trade scenario by Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors would get Towns and two future second-round picks, the Minnesota Timberwolves would receive Al Horford, James Wiseman, three first-round picks, and two second-round picks, the San Antonio Spurs would acquire Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall, and the Thunder would obtain a future first-round pick.