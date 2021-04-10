President Joe Biden is requesting $715 billion for his first Pentagon budget, which marks an increase of 1.6 percent compared to the current year's budget.

Biden is also asking for a 16 percent increase in non-defense spending

As reported by Fox News, progressive Democratic lawmakers on Friday blasted the commander-in-chief for raising the already "bloated" budget and described the move as unnecessary and disappointing.

GOP lawmakers, on the other hand, slammed the proposal as too small, even though Biden would outspend his predecessor Donald Trump.