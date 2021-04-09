Trending Stories
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Is Being Blamed For Prince Philip's Death, Columnist Says

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Shower

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders' Fishnet Shower Leaves Fans Speechless

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Suffers Technical Malfunction In Peasant Dress

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Massive Thigh Gap After Shower

Celebrities

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain Has No Words In Stringy Bikini

Britney Spears Pulls Down Shorts In Backyard Crop Top

Britney Spears smiles at an event
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears, fresh from getting her COVID vaccine, is back to her peasant crop top for a little reminder that "A Touch of Rose" hasn't gone anywhere. The 39-year-old pop princess, who has been making headlines for ushering in the "RED" era with sheer shirts and pantyhose on Instagram, today threw it back to a look that dominated her 2020 - if you don't live inside Britney's Instagram, that was photography project "Project Rose," a ton of backyard snaps, and the Grammy winner rocking her skimpy peasant blouses.

Hitting Pause on 'RED'

Britney Spears in sheer shirt and shorts

Scroll for the photos. The above one marked Britney entering "RED," with fans still not entirely sure what the singer was on about. Britney, who tends to go cryptic, updated for her 29.2 million followers on Friday. The blonde shared four photos, all showing her looking gorgeous in a white and floral-print crop top and teeny white shorts, ones that were getting tugged down as the singer posed by a tree and amid lawns and flower pots.

Britney, yesterday making headlines for high-fiving boyfriend Sam Asghari after her vaccine, was talking about something else today.

See The Photos Below!

Looking deep into the camera and piercing it with her gaze, Britney then took to her caption, writing: 

"RED is coming to theaters near you 🎥🍿🎬 …. KIDDING folks … but don’t forget Just A Touch of Rose 🌹 🌼🌹⭐️💥🌟👗👙👠👛👒💅💅🧚‍♀️💋💋👄😈😈😈💕💕🌼👗👗🧚‍♀️ !!!!!."

The post directly follows one giving a rare insight into the singer's childhood. Earlier today, Britney updated to send belated birthday wishes to 30-year-old sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Sharing a throwback that also included Britney's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, the blonde revealed that she and her sister used to wrestle.

Challenges Sister To Wrestling Match

Britney Spears and sister in the street
Shutterstock | 2914948

See the backyard photos below, where you can swipe for the gallery.

Shouting out Netflix star sister Jamie Lynn and calling her "path" and inspiration, Britney said: "We play wrestled at home (such classy Southern chicks) 🐣🙄😹🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ and you put me to the floor in literally two seconds after I gave all my might 😜😜😜😹😹😹 … I’ll never forget it !!!"

"Maybe we should have a rematch," the singer added, joking that things might have "changed" in the past six years. Keep scrolling for her COVID vaccine video.

Celebrates After Vaccine

Britney was all smiles on Thursday as she reassured fans she was fine after receiving her vaccine. The singer updated by a vehicle and holding a water bottle after getting her COVID shot, stating that she'd been warned the vaccine felt like a "bullet." Spears, however, said she felt "nothing," writing that she is "fine."

"Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉 …. Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!!" the caption read, with a shout-out also made to 27-year-old personal trainer Asghari's Instagram. Britney received over 800,000 likes for her post.

Latest Headlines

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain Has No Words In Stringy Bikini

April 9, 2021

Donald Trump Will Probably Run In 2024, Mark Meadows Says 

April 9, 2021

Carmen Electra Opens Wide For Coca-Cola In Cherry Bikini

April 9, 2021

Kelly Ripa Stuffs Tiny Waist With Empanadas In High Heels

April 9, 2021

Meghan Markle Is Being Blamed For Prince Philip's Death, Columnist Says

April 9, 2021

Halle Berry & Boyfriend Van Hunt All Loved Up In Guitar Snap

April 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.