Britney Spears Pulls Down Shorts In Backyard Crop Top

Britney Spears, fresh from getting her COVID vaccine, is back to her peasant crop top for a little reminder that "A Touch of Rose" hasn't gone anywhere. The 39-year-old pop princess, who has been making headlines for ushering in the "RED" era with sheer shirts and pantyhose on Instagram, today threw it back to a look that dominated her 2020 - if you don't live inside Britney's Instagram, that was photography project "Project Rose," a ton of backyard snaps, and the Grammy winner rocking her skimpy peasant blouses.