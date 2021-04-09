Donald Trump Will Probably Run In 2024, Mark Meadows Says

Former President Donald Trump will probably run for the White House again in 2024, according to former Republican lawmaker Mark Meadows.

In an interview with Newsmax on Friday, Meadows -- who was Trump's final White House chief of staff -- said that friends and allies are encouraging Trump to launch a comeback presidential bid.

Trump cruised to a landslide victory in the 2016 Republican Party primaries. He then defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, though he did not win the popular vote. Four years later, he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.