Carmen Electra Opens Wide For Coca-Cola In Cherry Bikini

Carmen Electra close up
CarmenElectra/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carmen Electra is bringing "Have a Coke back" and she's doing it in a skimpy bikini and high heels. The 48-year-old model and Baywatch actress took fans down a giant throwback route on Friday, posting for her 1.3 million Instagram followers and throwing in both her killer bikini body and the world's most-famous soda. Carmen, who has largely been focusing on promoting new GoGo skincare brand, took a well-earned break from the promo today, and it was all about that Coca-Cola and cheeky cherry-print bikini. Check it out below.

Classic Does It

Carmen Electra indoors in a top
CarmenElectra/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that came with the Ohio native cheekily opening her mouth to take in some Coke. Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, had posted outdoors and by a rugged bleached-wood stand, one serving Coca-Colas from its abandoned-looking refrigerator.

Looking good enough to eat and posing with legs apart and in the tiniest of stringy red bikinis with white fabrics and cherry prints all over it, the blonde wore pigtails as she seductively held the bottle to her mouth, clearly inviting her fans in.

See The Shot!

All curves in her barely-there bikini and wearing fun, matching, and red high heels to elongate her legs, Carmen sent out sexy eyes and bombshell vibes, taking to her caption and writing: "Have a coke & a smile. #cherry #bikini."

"Both are yummy," a fan quickly replied, with one fan merely writing: "Best." Carmen made 2020 headlines for sharing her old Pepsi promo, one that brought "natural bubbles" and a double-entendre as the model sat on an airplane next to a Pepsi can. 

Scroll For More Photos!

Carmen is fresh from the launch of her beauty brand. Joining the likes of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Angela Simmons, and Savannah Chrisley, Electra now has a skincare line to her name.

“I have always been obsessed with my daily skin routine in order to keep my skin looking healthy and youthful. I know it’s worked magic for my skin over the years and I feel like now is a great time to share my secret with the world," she told New Beauty. More photos below.

Pornhub Searches Spike

Electra added: "The name was also inspired by all my years as a passionate dancer and one of the songs from my album with Prince was called ‘Go Go Dancer.'”

2020 brought Carmen to front-page news after her appearances on the ESPN-aired The Last Dance. The NBA documentary saw the star outline having sex "all over" the Chicago Bulls court with ex Dennis Rodman. Following the airing, Carmen's daily Pornhub searches spiked from an average 1,500 per day to a staggering 1.7 million. 

