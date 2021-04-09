Gymnast Nastia Liukin Addresses Anorexia Comments With Undies Snacking

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin isn't having people suggest she doesn't eat, and her 1 million Instagram followers today got her helping out a fellow "thin" person who receives disordered eating comments. On Thursday, the 2008 all-around champion took to her stories for a Q&A, with a photo of her snacking in skimpy underwear seeing her answer the fan question. Nastia, who has defended her "gross skinny chicken legs" in 2021 and faced an anorexia storm in 2020, was setting the record straight. Check it out below.