Gymnast Nastia Liukin Addresses Anorexia Comments With Undies Snacking

Scroll for the photo. Nastia, who revealed gymnast mom Anna Kotchneva told her to "have a cookie" if she wants one while speaking to The Cut in 2016, hadn't shared a junk food session, but she did include food. The blonde uploaded a photo of herself munching down on an apple while in a stretchy black sports bra from high-end brand Dior, with the image leading the way as Nastia answered the fan with honesty.

"How u respond to comments about weight? I'm very thin and everyone thinks it's a disorder," the fan wrote.