Halle Berry paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Van Hunt as she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo that showed their strong bond and love.

In the black-and-white snap, the 54-year-old Hollywood star had her arm wrapped around Van's shoulder's, locking him in a loving embrace as she hugging him from behind. The 51-year-old musician was portrayed with a guitar in hand as the two snuggled together.

"i’ll be ya groupie baby, cause you are my superstar..." Halle captioned the picture, quoting the popular 2004 song by Usher.

She also touched on the 6th Annual BRIC JazzFest, which this year takes place virtually, asking followers if they would be watching it with her tomorrow.