Halle Berry & Boyfriend Van Hunt All Loved Up In Guitar Snap

Halle Berry attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018.
Gettyimages | Christopher Polk
Famous Relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

Halle Berry paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Van Hunt as she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo that showed their strong bond and love. 

In the black-and-white snap, the 54-year-old Hollywood star had her arm wrapped around Van's shoulder's, locking him in a loving embrace as she hugging him from behind. The 51-year-old musician was portrayed with a guitar in hand as the two snuggled together.

"i’ll be ya groupie baby, cause you are my superstar..." Halle captioned the picture, quoting the popular 2004 song by Usher. 

She also touched on the 6th Annual BRIC JazzFest, which this year takes place virtually, asking followers if they would be watching it with her tomorrow.

All Loved Up

The photo was closely cropped to the pair's upper body and face, leaving little room for detail. Fans could notice the couple was indoors, as suggested by a lampshade visible in one corner of the frame. 

Halle and Van twinned in matching dark tops, although his was a casual tank and hers seemed to have a semi-sheer quality. 

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress closed her eyes as she leaned her cheekbone on her man's shoulder. Meanwhile, the "Eyes Like Pearls" singer seemed deep in concentration and struck the chords of his guitar with a pensive expression on his face. He wore a patterned head scarf that added texture to the black-and-white shot.

Fans Are Over The Moon

Many of Halle's 6.8 million followers seemed thrilled with the latest show of affection on the Monster's Ball star's part.

At the time of writing, the picture has only been live for a little over an hour and has already racked up more than 37,260 likes as fans flocked to her page to show their appreciation.

The upload also amassed close to 440 comments from famous friends and well-wishers.

"Sweet," wrote celebrity keto chef and author Maria Emmerich, trailed by a string of hearts.

"Beautiful," said actor Leyna Bloom, followed by a lovestruck emoji.

"Love this," celebrity and fashion photographer John Russo chimed in

Lena Waithe commented four heart emoji.

Eight Months Strong

Halle and Van have been an item for at least eight months. The X-Men star broke the news on Instagram with a photo of herself smiling from ear to ear and proudly rocking a T-shirt with the musician's name on it.

"Now ya know..." the Oscar winner wrote in the caption, adding a foot emoji that hinted at a previous post wherein she cozied up to a mystery-man as only their feet were pictured.

Since making their relationship Instagram-official, the ageless beauty has shared plenty of snaps in which she and Van appear together as happy as can be.

She Is His 'Muse'

Meanwhile,  the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer opened up about their relationship to Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview in which he called Halle his "muse" and got candid about her inspiring influence in his music and life. 

"The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life."

The Grammy winner, who has a teenage son, also talked about his recent birthday, which he spent with Halle and her two children. 

"Their family has this ritual where, and I don't think she would mind me saying it, they get together and have just a small acknowledgement of the day and so they, you know, they immersed me into that and welcomed me into that and it was just beautiful," Van told ET

"It  was just thoughtful and considerate and sweet and that's really the kind of person that she is, so, it was beautiful."

 

