Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99, as reported by NBC News. The Duke of Edinburgh was known by most as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth, as well as for his own prominent role within the royal family. Philip became the oldest male member of the British royal family in 2013 and was the third oldest royal ever. He was also the longest-serving consort in British history. As consort, he completed 22,219 solo engagements as a part of his royal duties until he retired from public life on August 2, 2017, at the age of 96.