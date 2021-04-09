Born in Greece on June 10, 1921, Philip had familial ties to both the Greek and Danish royal families, according to Britannica. He enjoyed a privileged youth that saw him educated in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom before joining the British Royal Navy at the age of 18. He had an esteemed career in the Navy, serving with distinction during World War II and becoming one of the youngest first lieutenants when he was promoted to that rank at age 21.

During his service, Philip met the future queen when she toured the Royal Naval College with her father, King George VI, in 1939. Elizabeth, who was 13 at the time, became enamored with the man and the pair began to exchange letters. The queen was Philip's third cousin through Queen Victoria and second cousin once removed through King Christian IX of Denmark.