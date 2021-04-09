Halle Berry Poses In 'Dope' Pants With No 'Need' For A Top

Halle Berry left fans speechless as she took to Instagram on Thursday, April 8, to share a sizzling new photo in which she only wore a bikini top from the waist up. The Oscar winner, actor, and director was dressed in a stylish pair of pants from the LaQuan Smith Spring/Summer 2021 collection, which she felt were too fabulous to add anything more to her outfit.

"When the pants so dope, you don’t need a top," the Hollywood star captioned the post, making sure to thank the designer for the eye-popping item.