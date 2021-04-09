Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Thigh-Highs Without Pants

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Massive Thigh Gap After Shower

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Wears Only A Slit Skirt Without Visible Underwear

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Bikini Kiss Catches Ryan Seacrest's Eye

Instagram Models

Alexa Collins Is A Beach Babe In A Sultry Thong Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To LA Lakers For Four Players & Draft Pick

Halle Berry Poses In 'Dope' Pants With No 'Need' For A Top

Halle Berry poses against a verdant hedge in lacy off-the-shoulder dress.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Halle Berry left fans speechless as she took to Instagram on Thursday, April 8, to share a sizzling new photo in which she only wore a bikini top from the waist up. The Oscar winner, actor, and director was dressed in a stylish pair of pants from the LaQuan Smith Spring/Summer 2021 collection, which she felt were too fabulous to add anything more to her outfit. 

"When the pants so dope, you don’t need a top," the Hollywood star captioned the post, making sure to thank the designer for the eye-popping item.

Gorgeous In Caramel

The 54-year-old celebrity rolled back the years in the Chocolate Ninja Joy Pant -- a cargo-style number that sat low on her hips, accentuating her incredible figure

The pants were cinched at the ankles, flaring around her feet in a chic way. Flirty slits flashed a glimpse of her bedazzled stiletto heels, which were an open-toe design covered in countless glimmering studs.

Halle paired the caramel-toned pants with a matching bikini top, which appeared to have underwire detailing. She kept her accessories simple beyond the dazzling shoes, letting the ensemble do all the talking.

Soaking Up Some Sun

The Monster's Ball star posed outdoors for the captivating shot and could be seen enjoying a bit of fun in the sun. She was in a lavish garden surrounded by vegetation, standing on some stairs next to a decorated stone embankment beneath a towering tree.

Halle basked in the sunshine with her eyes closed and her head tilted to the side as if to follow the golden rays. She crossed her hands in front of her lean body, looking hotter than ever. 

Her long locks spilled over her décolletage, teasing the top's super low-cut neckline. Her scenic surroundings beautifully complimented her outfit, making for an artistic photo that clocked in more than 116,000 likes on Instagram. 

Ageless Beauty

Followers seemed to appreciate the photographic composition, judging by the numerous gushing remarks in the comments section.

"That's a great shot! The rule of thirds in this photo is strong. And of course, the subject is gorgeous!" said one person.

Some fans complimented Halle's outfit, assuring her the pants "are fly."

"Love the stop at the ankles reminds me of japan," chimed in a second Instagrammer.

Others opined that it was Halle who made the clothes look good.

"I am sure you’d make a potato sack look," penned a third follower.

Supermodel Heidi Klum commented three fire emoji and a heart-eyes.

"When the woman so dope she dont need anything," another user wrote, regarding Halle's words in the caption.

 

Flawless Style

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress has been dazzling fans with her flawless style in her latest Instagram updates. Just three days ago, she wore nothing but Dolce & Gabbana heels for a sultry bathtub snap in which she showed off her legs. 

Another recent share saw Halle sizzle in a sheer red Samantha Black frock and matching underwear as she posed for a gorgeous photoshoot with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. 

A post from late March showed the A-lister looking radiant in a scintillating gold trench coat, matching Miu Miu sunglasses, and colorful Dolce & Gabbana ankle boots.

Latest Headlines

Prince Philip Dead, Duke Of Edinburgh Passes Away At 99

April 9, 2021

Abby Dowse Opens Wide & Gives Fans Dose Of 'Friday Madness'

April 9, 2021

Ashley Alexiss All About 'Buns' As She Sprawls Out In Thong Swimsuit

April 9, 2021

Anastasiya Kvitko Gets Busty In Leather Jacket & Fishnets

April 9, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To LA Lakers For Four Players & Draft Pick

April 9, 2021

Chloe Saxon Bends Over In A Skintight Latex Mini Dress

April 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.