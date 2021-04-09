Anastasiya Kvitko Gets Busty In Leather Jacket & Fishnets

Things got steamier in the second snap, as Anastasiya reminded fans why she has been dubbed the "Russian Kim Kardashian." The bombshell served up a tantalizing display of curves while opening her legs and flashing a voluptuous thigh.

She accentuated her seductive hourglass frame by cocking her hip and placing her hand on her waist. Her other palm rested on her exposed thigh, which was turned into a focal point by the wide fishnets.

Anastasiya faced the camera but wasn't looking at the lens. Instead, she turned her head to the side. Her long bangs grazed her décolletage, while her flowy tresses drew even more attention to her generous cleavage.

The sultry seductress flirted with her fans in the caption, while also making note of her recent absence from Instagram.