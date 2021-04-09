Anastasiya Kvitko Gets Busty In Leather Jacket & Fishnets

Anastasiya Kvitko was back in leather and fishnets on Instagram this weeks, and fans were there to pile on the praise. A double update shared with her 12.2 million followers on Wednesday, April 7, showed the Russian bombshell displaying her internet-famous curves in a brown longline jacket and little else.
As The Inquisitr previously reported, her previous upload, dated March 29, sent sexy dominatrix vibes all over her feed and saw the 26-year-old posing on the floor in a black leather harness, fishnet stockings, and heels.