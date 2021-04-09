Trending Stories
Anastasiya Kvitko Gets Busty In Leather Jacket & Fishnets

Anastasiya Kvitko is braless under a tight ribbed top.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Anastasiya Kvitko was back in leather and fishnets on Instagram this weeks, and fans were there to pile on the praise. A double update shared with her 12.2 million followers on Wednesday, April 7, showed the Russian bombshell displaying her internet-famous curves in a brown longline jacket and little else. 

As The Inquisitr previously reported, her previous upload, dated March 29, sent sexy dominatrix vibes all over her feed and saw the 26-year-old posing on the floor in a black leather harness, fishnet stockings, and heels. 

Sexy-Chic

For her most recent share, Anastasiya modeled a chic double breasted jacket from Fashion Nova. The model made sure to tag the brand in her post for anyone who wished to pick up a similar piece.

The garment accentuated her narrow waist and billowed over her hips to highlight her perfect hourglass shape. Its lapelled neckline fell low enough to expose a sizeable amount of cleavage, flattering Anastasiya's buxom figure. The stunner wasn't wearing any visible undergarments, appearing braless under the slinky leather. 

Flirty Closeup

The Bang Energy model put her tremendous cleavage front and center as she shared a closeup of her ample bust and gorgeous face. In the pic, she appeared to cross her arms over her tummy, peering longingly into the camera with her head cocked and her plump lips provocatively parted. 

The image also gave fans a better look at her natural-looking glam and elegant hairstyle. Anastasiya pulled up her long locks into a stylish ponytail, letting her voluminous curls cascade over her shoulders. Her bangs framed her face, emphasizing her beautiful features.

Sultry Pin-Up-Inspired Pose

Things got steamier in the second snap, as Anastasiya reminded fans why she has been dubbed the "Russian Kim Kardashian." The bombshell served up a tantalizing display of curves while opening her legs and flashing a voluptuous thigh. 

She accentuated her seductive hourglass frame by cocking her hip and placing her hand on her waist. Her other palm rested on her exposed thigh, which was turned into a focal point by the wide fishnets. 

Anastasiya faced the camera but wasn't looking at the lens. Instead, she turned her head to the side. Her long bangs grazed her décolletage, while her flowy tresses drew even more attention to her generous cleavage.

The sultry seductress flirted with her fans in the caption, while also making note of her recent absence from Instagram.

"Did you miss me?"

She Knows How To Impress Fans

The suggestive photos caused a stir among her legion of admirers, racking up more than 133,700 likes and a whopping 2,080 comments.

Among the people who double-tapped the post was curvy beauty Jojo Babie. Other fellow models dropped gushing messages under the upload, including Eriana Blanco and Lily Adrianne.

"Omg WOW your hair, face, body, is so perfect," said Bosnian model Elvisa, who added a few words in Russian to tell Anastasiya she loved her, per a Google translation.

"This is ma new wallpaper," raved another Instagram user.

"Wow you look beautiful as always," chimed in a third fan.

"So pretty! Have a wonderful Wednesday, beautiful!" read a fourth comment. 

