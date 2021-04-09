Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To LA Lakers For Four Players & Draft Pick

Damian Lillard trying to score against Alex Caruso
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Lakers may have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis under contract until the 2022-23 NBA season but if they want to remain a legitimate title contender, they should continue to find ways to improve their roster around their superstar duo.

With the "Big Three" once again becoming a trend in the league, the Lakers may consider adding a third star alongside James and Davis in the 2021 offseason.

Damian Lillard Goes To Hollywood In 2021 Offseason

Damian Lillard driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

One of the dream trade targets for the Lakers is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World included the Lillard-to-Lakers trade on his list of blockbuster deals that could happen in the 2021 offseason. As of now, the Trail Blazers haven't shown a single indication that they are planning to make Lillard available on the trade market.

However, if the All-Star point guard expresses his desire to leave Portland, the Trail Blazers would be left with no choice but to entertain offers for him on the market.

Potential Lakers' Trade Package To Acquire Damian Lillard

Tran came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Lakers to acquire Lillard from the Trail Blazers in the summer of 2021. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.

Before pushing through with the trade, the Lakers would first need to convince both Harrell and Horton-Tucker to agree to a sign-and-trade deal that would send them to Portland in the 2021 free agency.

Damian Lillard Forms 'Big Three' With LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Lillard would undeniably be a dream acquisition for the Lakers in the 2021 offseason. His arrival in Los Angeles would tremendously boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor and allow them to create their own "Big Three" with James and Davis in the 2021-22 NBA season. He would give them another clutch player, a prolific scorer, a great playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, the 30-year-old point guard is averaging 29.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Trail Blazers Would Make The Trade

If the trade becomes a reality, Tran believes that it would not only be beneficial for the Lakers, but also for the Trail Blazers. By sending Lillard to Los Angeles, the Trail Blazers would be acquiring a combination of veterans, young players, and a future first-round selection that could give them the option to remain competitive or tear their roster down and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

"The Los Angeles Lakers would send out two contracts via sign and trade: Montrezl Harrell and Talen Horton-Tucker," Tran wrote. "Montrezl Harrell is a big man who is entering his peak, and Talen Horton-Tucker is a young prospect that needs minutes and touches to develop. Kyle Kuzma could also thrive with more touches, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a player who can fill a 3 and D role. The 2027 first-round pick could be solid draft compensation."

