The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Lakers may have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis under contract until the 2022-23 NBA season but if they want to remain a legitimate title contender, they should continue to find ways to improve their roster around their superstar duo.

With the "Big Three" once again becoming a trend in the league, the Lakers may consider adding a third star alongside James and Davis in the 2021 offseason.