Alexa Collins Is A Beach Babe In A Sultry Thong Bikini

Buxom blond Alexa Collins loves to flaunt her curves in barely-there bikinis, and she did just that in her latest sizzling Instagram update. She tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a series of five smoking-hot shots taken on a gorgeous beach in Maui, Hawaii, as the geotag indicated.

The sandy shore was visible beneath her, and there were a few rock formations as well as lush greenery in the distance.

The ocean stretched out to the horizon, with frothy white waves crashing against the shore nearby, and the entire scene looked like a breathtaking oasis.