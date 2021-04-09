Alexa Collins Is A Beach Babe In A Sultry Thong Bikini

Trending Stories
Alexa Collins casts a seductive glance over her shoulder in lacy lingerie.
Instagram | Alexa Collins
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom blond Alexa Collins loves to flaunt her curves in barely-there bikinis, and she did just that in her latest sizzling Instagram update. She tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a series of five smoking-hot shots taken on a gorgeous beach in Maui, Hawaii, as the geotag indicated.

The sandy shore was visible beneath her, and there were a few rock formations as well as lush greenery in the distance. 

The ocean stretched out to the horizon, with frothy white waves crashing against the shore nearby, and the entire scene looked like a breathtaking oasis.

Maui Mama

The swimsuit she wore was from the Australian swimwear and intimates brand Bydee, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the first slide as well as in the caption. She opted for a two-piece thong set that showed off plenty of her incredible body.

In the first image, Alexa posed with her back to the camera, flaunting her shapely rear in her thong bottoms. She wore a colorful bikini with a graphic eye-catching trim, and the shades of her swimwear looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Bikini Babe

Her top was a simple string bikini style, with one set of strings extending around her back, tied in a bow, and the other set around her neck. Her blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her gorgeous features.

She turned her body to face the camera in the second shot, showing off a serious amount of cleavage in her sexy swimwear. Her bikini top featured a tie detail between the cups, which drew even more attention to her ample assets.

Blond Bombshell

Her bottoms dipped low in the front and stretched high over her hips on either side, with the silhouette simultaneously accentuating her hourglass curves and flat stomach. She flashed a smile in the second shot, her skin glowing in the setting sunlight.

She added a few accessories to finish her look, including a few golden bangles on her wrists and a choker around her neck.

Alexa switched up her poses in the remaining three snaps, extending her arms above her head in some of the images, and managed to look absolutely gorgeous in every frame.

Beachy Beauty

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 39,500 likes within eight hours.

"Goddess," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Stunning," another follower chimed in, punctuating his compliment with flame emoji.

"The scenery is beautiful. The bikini is wonderful. And, you are gorgeous," a third fan added, commenting on every component of the images. 

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she got bold in a black string bikini that covered barely anything at all while lounging on a beach in Maui, Hawaii.

