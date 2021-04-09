Hannah Palmer Gets Soaking Wet In A White Top For Daring Pool Shot

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer isn't afraid to flaunt her curves on Instagram, and she did just that in her most recent post. The steamy duo of snaps were captured in a pool, with Hannah's physique partially immersed as she tantalized her audience.

The first image was captured from a relatively close perspective, with the camera directly in front of Hannah and at a slightly elevated position. She wore a white cropped tank with a simple yet super sexy silhouette.

The garment had thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms bare.