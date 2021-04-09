Hannah Palmer Gets Soaking Wet In A White Top For Daring Pool Shot

Trending Stories
Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer isn't afraid to flaunt her curves on Instagram, and she did just that in her most recent post. The steamy duo of snaps were captured in a pool, with Hannah's physique partially immersed as she tantalized her audience.

The first image was captured from a relatively close perspective, with the camera directly in front of Hannah and at a slightly elevated position. She wore a white cropped tank with a simple yet super sexy silhouette.

The garment had thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms bare. 

Blond Beauty 

The neckline of her loose cropped tank dipped down slightly, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The top was crafted from a ribbed fabric that hugged her ample assets in certain portions and draped over the rest of her slim figure. The hem landed just an inch or two below her breasts, ensuring that plenty of her toned stomach remained on display in the look.

Hannah's long blond locks were soaking wet, and cascaded down her back, parted on the side in a way that highlighted her stunning features.

She gazed directly at the camera, her hands lingering near the straps of her tank.  

Buxom Babe

The pose showed off the few accessories she wore, two delicate golden rings on one hand. Her fingernails were painted a shade of mint green that added a burst of color to the otherwise neutral ensemble.

The second image was taken from slightly further away, and Hannah had immersed herself in the pool until the water reached just below her belly button.

She paired the scandalously sexy tank with simple bikini bottoms that were under the water, only a sliver visible through the clear liquid.

Wet And Wild

She switched up the straps of her tank, pulling them together in the middle of her chest with one hand in a pose that offered a majorly sultry vibe.

She kept her gaze focused on the camera, her hand resting atop her chest while the other dipped down into the water near her hip.

Hannah paired the smoking-hot duo of snaps with a simple caption commenting on her angelic beauty, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post racked up over 17,900 likes within just one hour of going live.

Angelic Vibes

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts and praise.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"I'm dreaming, right? I gotta be! Sexiest girl ever!!!" another chimed in, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

Just a few days ago for Easter, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah tantalized her audience with a daring update in which she wore black lingerie, elbow-length gloves and bunny ears for a bold look. Fans who simply can't get enough of her curvaceous figure can check out even more of her spicy content on her OnlyFans page.

