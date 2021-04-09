Trending Stories
Halsey Shows Off Massive Baby Bump In Revealing Nude Bralette

Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Pop star Halsey surprised her 23.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a duo of snaps in which she showcased her massive baby bump. 

The pictures were taken indoors, and Halsey posed in a spot that had plenty of personality. She was perched in a chartreuse upholstered seat with a sleek concrete and white brick fireplace visible behind her. A few books and an antique camera were strewn on the large hearth, which was elevated off the ground, and a painting with what appeared to be graffiti-style art was leaning against the wall to her left.

Basketball Bump

The focal point of the shot, however, was Halsey's changing figure. The pregnant pop star wore a simple nude bralette that had a scooped neckline, which showcased a serious amount of cleavage.

A gathered embellishment in the middle drew even more attention to her chest, and thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her tattoo-covered arms on display.

The bralette ended just below her breasts, exposing her baby bump. She had a basketball to the left of her stomach, cradling both in her arms and showing that her bump was virtually the same size as the basketball. 

Mama To Be

She paired the bralette with tie-dye print sweatpants, which were slung low on her hips to accommodate her stomach. 

Her long locks were styled in a middle part, with the silky tresses cascading down her back and shoulders. She kept the rest of her look very simple, although she did have in a pair of stunning dangling earrings that peeked out from behind her curtain of hair.

In the first image, she kept her gaze focused on the camera, a serene expression on her face.

Stunning Curves

The second picture was taken from a slightly different angle, with the individual capturing the photo positioned right in front of Halsey. 

She rested one hand atop the basketball and kept her gaze focused on it, her other hand resting on her belly as a soft smile graced her features. A pair of socks were laid out on the arm of the chair, adding another cozy element to the update.

Halsey paired the intimate shot with a cheeky caption that showed off her personality, and her fans couldn't get enough.

Breathtaking Beauty

The post racked up over 94,100 likes within 11 minutes of going live, as well as 1,473 comments.

"Just beautiful," one fan wrote, followed by a string of praise hand emoji,

"Awwww you look gorgeous!!!!!!!" another exclaimed.

"You're perfect omg," a third follower remarked.

Back in February 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, the songstress treated her audience to a sunny snap in which she wore a skimpy floral-print bikini. Fans who want to emulate some of her stunning looks can check out her cosmetics brand, About-Face, which is linked in her Instagram bio.

