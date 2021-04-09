Halsey Shows Off Massive Baby Bump In Revealing Nude Bralette

Pop star Halsey surprised her 23.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a duo of snaps in which she showcased her massive baby bump.

The pictures were taken indoors, and Halsey posed in a spot that had plenty of personality. She was perched in a chartreuse upholstered seat with a sleek concrete and white brick fireplace visible behind her. A few books and an antique camera were strewn on the large hearth, which was elevated off the ground, and a painting with what appeared to be graffiti-style art was leaning against the wall to her left.