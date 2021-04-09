Bella Thorne Hangs Around Versace Mansion In Suspender Underwear

Bella Thorne has clocked over 1.6 million views in just five hours for dramatically parading around the Versace Mansion in Miami, FL in only sexy suspender undies. The 23-year-old actress, singer, and ContentX founder was today promoting the social media influencer agency she founded in 2020, and it was hot stuff from the former Disney star. Posting for her 24.4 million Instagram followers, Bella showcased her bombshell curves with a luxury edge, and it was full glam for the star who often appears in ripped Daisy Dukes and without a scrap of makeup.