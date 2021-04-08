Donald Trump Endorses Rand Paul For Reelection

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul for reelection, according to The Hill.

In a statement, Trump commended the Kentucky conservative for standing up to the Washington establishment and took a shot at Republicans In Name Only.

"Rand Paul has done a fantastic job for our Country, and for the incredible people of Kentucky. He fights against the Swamp in Washington, the Radical Left Liberals, and especially the destructive RINOS, of which there are far too many, in Congress," he said.