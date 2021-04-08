Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Admits Husband 'Living In Separate Country'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at an event
Shutterstock | 56763
Kelly Ripa
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa has confirmed she and 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos are living in "separate countries." The 50-year-old talk show queen wasn't joking around when she geared up to celebrate her Riverdale star husband's 50th at the end of last month - writing that the celebration wouldn't happen in person, the pint-sized blonde called it a "virtual celebration this year." The distance got mentioned again today, with a video from the Live! With Kelly and Ryan set seeing mom of three Kelly talk more.

Absence Makes The Heart Grow Fonder

Kelly Ripa and husband indoors
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the video. This wouldn't be the first separation from the popular couple. In 2020, Mark shooting CW series Riverdale out in Vancouver, Canada put him some 3,000 miles away from Kelly, who stayed at the couple's $27 million NYC townhouse.

Today's video showed Kelly on-set and during an extended cooking segment, one focusing on empanadas. "One With The Kitchen" star and chef Chris Valdes was leading the way at the stoves, with Kelly doing an excellent job keeping up.

Bringing Up Husband Mark

Kelly Ripa and husband on red carpet
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Chris, who was balancing out cream cheese and wedges of guava paste - Kelly called it a "superfood" - then asked his host if husband Mark ever makes empanadas. "He does not...no," Kelly replied, adding:

"In his defense, we are living in separate countries right now. But I will make these for him when he returns and he will be very happy."

Kelly was then reminded that the empanadas can be made ahead of time and frozen "for when you're ready." See more photos after the video. 

Missing Him Like Mad

Kelly and Mark, who share children Joaquin, Michael, and Lola, just aren't having much luck with their pandemic schedules. While COVID has brought Kelly at home ahead of her return to the set, it's also seeing her apart from the man she vowed she'd marry as soon as she clapped eyes on him.

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," Kelly has revealed. "I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it."

 

Insta-Flirting

Kelly Ripa and hugging her husband
Gettyimages | Adam Rountree

Shortly before Mark turned 50 on March 31, Kelly ramped up the suspense to her husband's birthday. Posting bikini kissing throwbacks, the star shouted out 2011 beach love and her husband, writing: 

"2011 a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40. 🥳 countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year 🎂 ."

Mark quickly swooped in, replying: "I love you and hope to kiss you very soon!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children, eloping in 1996. The rest is history.

