Kelly Ripa Admits Husband 'Living In Separate Country'

Kelly Ripa has confirmed she and 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos are living in "separate countries." The 50-year-old talk show queen wasn't joking around when she geared up to celebrate her Riverdale star husband's 50th at the end of last month - writing that the celebration wouldn't happen in person, the pint-sized blonde called it a "virtual celebration this year." The distance got mentioned again today, with a video from the Live! With Kelly and Ryan set seeing mom of three Kelly talk more.