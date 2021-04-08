Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Smiles In Silk Jumpsuit After 'Live' Complaints

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In 'Favorite' Bikini

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Wears Only A Slit Skirt Without Visible Underwear

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Trade Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, Terance Mann & Draft Pick For D'Angelo Russell

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Suffers Malfunction In Skimpy Bath Towel

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Massive Thigh Gap After Shower

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Shower

Thylane Blondeau at an event
Gettyimages | Jacopo Raule
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Thylane Blondeau, the "World's Most Beautiful Girl," is dropping jaws drenched in a bikini shower. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation, fresh from celebrating her birthday in quarantine, was today back in her swimwear for her 3.9 million Instagram followers, with the No Smile clothing founder definitely ditching the sweats she now designs. Posting on Thursday, Cosmopolitan's 2019 Model of the Year was all legs as she soaked up the Spanish sun, and it was vacay vibes galore. Check it out below.

Stuns Whatever She Wears

Thylane Blondeau sports bra selfie
ThylaneBlondeau/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Thylane makes headlines for opening up a little about her life - once notoriously mysterious, the Paris, France resident is now showing off her boyfriend on Instagram and also including footage of her dog, one she's nicknamed her "baby."

Posing solo today and likely seeing male fans grateful the BF was out the picture, Thylane updated with a jaw-dropping blue bikini shot, one seeing the European stunner outdoors, near a wooden deck, and backed by semi-cloudy skies and greenery. 

See The Bikini Shower Below!

Reaching both arms to her head as she took in spray from an outdoor shower, Thylane highlighted her model figure, but the photo wasn't provocative. Thylane was all long legs and abs, with the wet-haired shot seeing the beauty tag herself in Ibiza, Spain - the popular Mediterranean island is now home to stars including bikini bombshell Demi Rose.

No caption was used as Thylane snagged over 25,000 likes in just 30 minutes. "The hottest," one fan quickly replied. See more photos after the shot. 

Nicknames Fans

Thylane was still at 2.2 million followers when she was profiled by Frivolette, with the media outlet asking the star how she handles fame - Blondeau was spotted as a child and has been carrying around her famous moniker ever since.

"You know, this does not affect me in any way. I'm still young, I'm pleased. And I try to do everything for my "Thylaners" ( Thylane's fans call themselves thylaners.) -  I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages," she said. More photos below.

Famous Style Icons

When asked whom she looks up to in the celebrity world, Thylane name-dropped two very famous faces.

"Bella and Gigi Hadid - these are my sources of fashion inspiration. And I'm looking for my style. Rather, I'm seventeen and I'm trying to find my own style. I'll launch my own brand in September and you'll see."

Thylane did, indeed, launch brands. Heaven's May clothing seems to have vanished, but the model is experiencing success with her 2020-launched Heaven's May clothing line, one also retailing face masks.
 

Latest Headlines

'Queen Of Cosplay' Jessica Nigri Shares Candid Photo With No Makeup After Run

April 8, 2021

Salma Hayek Gets Out Golden Globes For Famous Friend

April 8, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In 'Favorite' Bikini

April 8, 2021

NBA Rumors: GSW Would Continue 'Pursuit' Of Kristaps Porzingis In 2021 Offseason, Says NBA Exec

April 8, 2021

Ashley Alexiss Looks Sinfully Sexy In Lace Teddy & Fishnets

April 8, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Massive Thigh Gap After Shower

April 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.