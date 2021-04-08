Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Smiles In Silk Jumpsuit After 'Live' Complaints

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In 'Favorite' Bikini

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Wears Only A Slit Skirt Without Visible Underwear

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Trade Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, Terance Mann & Draft Pick For D'Angelo Russell

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Suffers Malfunction In Skimpy Bath Towel

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Massive Thigh Gap After Shower

Salma Hayek Gets Out Golden Globes For Famous Friend

Salma Hayek at the Golden Globes
Salma Hayek at the Golden Globes
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is flaunting her massive Golden Globes and not making it about herself. The 54-year-old actress, known for shouting out her A-List friends on Instagram, today updated for her 17.7 million followers with birthday wishes for actress Patricia Arquette, with the Mexican dedicating her Thursday update to the Emmy award winner turning 53. Salma, who has made headlines for shouting out the likes of Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, had shared a throwback, and it was her very eye-popping Golden globes 2020 dress. Check it out below.

Nobody's Forgotten The Dress

Salma Hayek on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff

Scroll for the photo. The above one saw Salma wind up front-page news two years ago, with the slinky, segmented, and blue Gucci number coming from the brand owned by billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault's Kering group.

The snap, a fun backstage one, showed Salma away from the red carpet and posing with Patricia, who was wearing a fun Viking horns head-piece. Salma was beyond glowing in her plunging and braless dress, with the casual snap sending out good vibes. See it below.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Salma, all smiles with Patricia, showcased her pearly whites and a bold red lip, with the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star then taking to her caption.

"Happy birthday 🎈🎁🎂 to the lovely 💞 and talented @patriciaarquette feliz cumpleaños a la gran Patricia Arquette," she wrote.

The post comes as Hayek makes major headlines for 2021 bringing no less than three movie releases. MCU movie The Eternals comes alongside the star in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, plus new Amazon Prime Video flick Bliss, one seeing the actress play a homeless woman alongside Owen Wilson. More photos below.

Showing Off Her Hooters

Salma is fresh from showing off her hooter and once again seeing pet owl Kering grace Instagram with her presence. As part of People's Most Beautiful this year, Salma posed with the bird she bought her husband for Valentine's Day two years ago, and it came with a reveal over where Kering likes to snuggle.

“Sometimes, when she is really close to me, I can feel her rubbing against me, which is really nice. And I feel so blessed,” Salma said. See more photos after the owl.

Owl Likes 'Good Wine'

Salma, who has made headlines for shaving her alpaca on social media and hosts a veritable farm of animals at home, added: “Even though owls don’t drink liquids because they take everything from their prey, she likes good wine, this one."

Hayek also continues to defy her age and, it would seem, the barrier that comes with it with regards to Instagram following. Earlier this year, the Latina celebrated hitting 17 million followers on the platform, having since gained over 700,000 fans.

Latest Headlines

'Queen Of Cosplay' Jessica Nigri Shares Candid Photo With No Makeup After Run

April 8, 2021

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Shower

April 8, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In 'Favorite' Bikini

April 8, 2021

NBA Rumors: GSW Would Continue 'Pursuit' Of Kristaps Porzingis In 2021 Offseason, Says NBA Exec

April 8, 2021

Ashley Alexiss Looks Sinfully Sexy In Lace Teddy & Fishnets

April 8, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Massive Thigh Gap After Shower

April 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.