Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In 'Favorite' Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is highlighting her killer thigh gap and she's doing it in her favorite bikini. The 55-year-old model and Austin Powers actress was all thigh, with gap, today, posting for her 2 million Instagram followers and going extra head-turning in a leopard-print two-piece from her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand. Liz, who has made 2021 headlines for her topless snow globes storm and pandemic marmalade-making, was back to what she does best, with the likes coming in fast. See why below.