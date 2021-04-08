Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In 'Favorite' Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley joyful outdoors
ElizabethHurley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley is highlighting her killer thigh gap and she's doing it in her favorite bikini. The 55-year-old model and Austin Powers actress was all thigh, with gap, today, posting for her 2 million Instagram followers and going extra head-turning in a leopard-print two-piece from her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand. Liz, who has made 2021 headlines for her topless snow globes storm and pandemic marmalade-making, was back to what she does best, with the likes coming in fast. See why below.

Once A Bombshell, Always A Bombshell

Elizabeth Hurley in plunging dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Liz makes COVID headlines for seemingly doing the one thing that other celebrities just can't manage - staying home. The blue-eyed beauty and ex to actor Hugh Grant is currently hunkered-down in Herefordshire, U.K., but her post on Thursday came from a white-sand beach.

The gorgeous shot, seeing Liz solo and backed by idyllic ocean waters, came skimpy and with the model stripped down to a super-tiny and leopard-print bikini as she bronzed herself standing up. 

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

All smoldering good looks and with both her cleavage and rock-hard abs on show, Liz showed off the super low-low bikini bottoms and halterneck string top, then taking to her caption to confirm this little number is her favorite.

"My favorite bikini is FINALLY back in stock," she wrote, tagging the Victoire Bikini and her swimwear brand. Over 21,000 likes were left before the post was half an hour old - not bad when you're not a Kardashian. "So beautiful," one fan quickly replied.

See Her Snow Dress!

Liz, who has been opening up on her quarantine, has been melting hearts by revealing just how careful she's s being as she spends the pandemic with individuals deemed vulnerable.

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me," she told Hello!. More photos below.

Heart Of Gold

Hurley continued: "I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

The model has also been celebrating son Damian turning 19 years old, plus the U.K.'s Mother's Day in March, where she shouted out both her own mom and her status as one to teen Damian.

"You never age," a fan replied to today's post, with another writing: "You're looking great!" Liz tends not to reply to fans.

