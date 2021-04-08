Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Smiles In Silk Jumpsuit After 'Live' Complaints

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Suffers Malfunction In Skimpy Bath Towel

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Wears Only A Slit Skirt Without Visible Underwear

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger Busts Out Latex Bra Before 'Masked Singer'

Celebrities

Heather Graham, 51, Struts Her Stuff In Black Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Flaunts Pert Booty Poolside: 'Suns Out, Buns Out'

Kelly Ripa Suffers Technical Malfunction In Hot Flash Dress

Kelly Ripa looking shocked
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa "didn't realize we were on the air" today as she suffered a bit of a technical malfunction while on camera. The 50-year-old talk show queen, making headlines just yesterday for stunning viewers in a silky black jumpsuit, was today back to her trademark flowing dresses, with footage shared to the Live! With Kelly and Ryan Instagram both showing the outfit and Kelly's oops moment. Kelly, who was filmed just before air-time with 45-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, kept it honest as usual. Check it out below.

Didn't Realize Cameras Rolling

Kelly Ripa walking backstage
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one that saw media personality Deja Vu as guest. Kelly, who has been making headlines for her recent time off the show she's hosted since 2001, plus husband Mark Consuelos turning 50, was looking A-OK and fabulous as usual. The pint-sized blonde was filmed approaching the desk with Ryan already seated, and she seemed to have caught herself a bit of a hot flash.

Wearing a black-and-white print dress with a knee length, long sleeves, and a figure-flaunting finish, the mom of three was seen fanning herself.

Keep Scrolling For The Video!

Using a large piece of white card, Kelly attempted to cool down the air around her, with Ryan quickly commenting. A mumble came out as the cameras shot him far off, with mentions of a "flash" apparently made.

"No no no... I was just trying on clothes backstage," Kelly said, saying she didn't realize the cameras were rolling: "So I ran," the former actress added, still fanning herself. See more photos after the video, one that came captioned: "We barely made it but we're live."

Fans Bring Up Nudie Shower

Kelly Ripa in a shower with oranges
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly made headlines earlier this year for embarking on a popular social media trend and both sharing her unclothed shower body and peeping the interiors of her $27 million NYC townhouse. Admitting it was weird, the star showed off her marbled bathroom as she took a shower with fresh oranges, seen peeling them and putting them around her neck. 

Clearly, fans haven't forgotten the video, with one writing:
"Oh, and good thing you weren't in the middle of a 'shower orange' moment when you went worldwide on the Insta! 😳😂😂😂." More photos below.

Better Than Ever At 50

Kelly hit the big FIVE-OH in October 2020, with the star's 50th birthday bringing an interview with Parade. Kelly addressed her age with positivity, stating:

“Every decade you learn from the previous decade the mistakes you made and I feel so much better now than I did going into my 40s, where I really didn’t have a routine." In 2019, Ripa had referred to her body as a "Peter Pan" one while detailing her workout routines, impressive coffee systems, and revealing a love of SoulCycle.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Trade Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, Terance Mann & Draft Pick For D'Angelo Russell

April 8, 2021

Iggy Azalea All Hoops With Late-Night Tongue Flick

April 8, 2021

Heather Graham, 51, Struts Her Stuff In Black Bikini

April 8, 2021

Khloe Kardashian Clears The Air About THAT Bikini Photo She Wanted Removed From The Internet

April 8, 2021

Abby Dowse Flaunts Pert Booty Poolside: 'Suns Out, Buns Out'

April 8, 2021

NBA Rumors: Analyst Reveals Why Celtics Declined To Trade Gordon Hayward For Myles Turner

April 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.