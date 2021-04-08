Iggy Azalea All Hoops With Late-Night Tongue Flick

Iggy Azalea is back to her trademark tongue-flicking, and she's delivering it with late-night heat. The 30-year-old rapper and new mom, fresh from the April 4 release of new "Sip It" track with Tyga, was back to teasing her 14.4 million Instagram followers last night, posting with both her signature finish and two very different hair colors. Iggy, who has been rocking choppy green hair since the release of her latest song, was back to high ponytail action, but she hadn't abandoned the hoop earrings look that's now her own. Check it out below.